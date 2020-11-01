Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives $6.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

NERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 226.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

NERV opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.43. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

