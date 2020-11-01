Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSBHF opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

