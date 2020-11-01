Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS MSBHF opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $27.28.
Mitsubishi Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.