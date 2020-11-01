MKM Partners Increases Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $145.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price upped by MKM Partners from $118.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FVRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Fiverr International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fiverr International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International stock opened at $146.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.32 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.28. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $184.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 33.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.