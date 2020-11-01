MoneyGram International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 7,537 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 410% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,477 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MoneyGram International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.37.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.