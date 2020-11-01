Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) PT Lowered to $49.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MNRO. BidaskClub raised Monro from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

MNRO opened at $42.06 on Thursday. Monro has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Monro by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Monro by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

