Morgan Stanley Boosts Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $66.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.71.

NYSE:BG opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, Director Vinita Bali bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,556.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,810,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,371,000 after acquiring an additional 31,451 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,332,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,807,000 after buying an additional 521,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bunge by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after buying an additional 256,032 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,090,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,820,000 after buying an additional 208,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bunge by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 959,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after buying an additional 44,023 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

