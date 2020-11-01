Morgan Stanley Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $224.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $224.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KLA from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.82.

Shares of KLAC opened at $197.18 on Thursday. KLA has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $223.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.16.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $204,563.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at $907,580.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $7,401,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,994 shares of company stock valued at $12,026,924. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 10,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 65,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

