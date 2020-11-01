Morgan Stanley Boosts Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $44.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.55.

Shares of SEE opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $43.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $369,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,357 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 126.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 154.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

