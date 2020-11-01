Morgan Stanley Boosts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $150.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.38.

TT stock opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.57. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

