Morgan Stanley Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $559.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $512.00 to $559.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $509.89.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $497.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $489.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $533.37. The stock has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 135.21, a PEG ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $417,973.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $763,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

