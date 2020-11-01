Morgan Stanley Raises Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $20.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 8.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 6.2% in the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tapestry by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 224,464 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

