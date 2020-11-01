Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that AB SKF will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

