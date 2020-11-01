Mplx (MPLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.44% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.93. Mplx has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.62.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.