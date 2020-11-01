Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 92,745 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 99,848 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 150,681 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

