MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) PT Raised to $65.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.25.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSM opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.89. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.