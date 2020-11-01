Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.79

Mullen Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.79 and traded as high as $6.67. Mullen Group shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 225 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.04.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

