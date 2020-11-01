Myriad (XMY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,469.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, Myriad has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $7,469.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000259 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Myriad Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,755,934,000 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

