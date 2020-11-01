National Bank Financial Trims Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $45.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.88. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.23 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.