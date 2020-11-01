National CineMedia (NCMI) to Release Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

National CineMedia stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $158.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 74,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCMI shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

