National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will report sales of $212.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.00 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $185.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $833.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $844.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $978.02 million, with estimates ranging from $966.50 million to $989.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NESR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $7.40 on Thursday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $645.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 115.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.