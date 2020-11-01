NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Issues Earnings Results

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.76%.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.44. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

