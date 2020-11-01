NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,256,900 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the September 30th total of 2,593,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,357.0 days.

Separately, Investec lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NatWest Group stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBSPF opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.52.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 4.69%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

