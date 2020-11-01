Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.45

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.45 and traded as high as $8.55. Neonode shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 33,118 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $89.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 3.21.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Neonode had a negative net margin of 122.25% and a negative return on equity of 177.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

