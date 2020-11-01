NEST Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $28.56 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $68.12 million and $28.56 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00080932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00205640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00030244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.01194729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000187 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

