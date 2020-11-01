Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.67. Netlist shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 242,993 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netlist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $125.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

