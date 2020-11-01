Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.79 Million

Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post sales of $283.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $294.30 million and the lowest is $272.26 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $222.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.68.

Shares of NBIX opened at $98.67 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average is $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $268,221.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,242.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,634 shares of company stock valued at $765,348. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $399,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 741.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 96.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

