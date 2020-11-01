New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) Stock Price Up 1.5%

New Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:NGD)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 6,583,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 6,624,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get New Gold alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.