New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.56

Shares of New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $2.73. New Gold shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 3,863,407 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGD. CSFB set a C$1.70 target price on New Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on New Gold from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on New Gold from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.70 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.76. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -17.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.92.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$178.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that New Gold Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

