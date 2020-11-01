New Home (NWHM) to Release Earnings on Monday

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). New Home had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $98.96 million for the quarter.

NYSE NWHM opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. New Home has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $92.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.81.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

