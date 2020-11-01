NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EGOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

NIC stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. NIC has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 20.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other NIC news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,957 shares in the company, valued at $623,444.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 7.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 4.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 114,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

