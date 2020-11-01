Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,050 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,415 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,416,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $59,727,000 after buying an additional 204,272 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,412 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 44,431 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,835.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,335,833. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.