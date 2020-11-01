Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,250 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 282.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 91,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 210,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

OSTK stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $49,985.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,295 shares of company stock worth $1,121,507 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

