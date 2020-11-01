Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,200 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 36.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Radian Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $364.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.20 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

