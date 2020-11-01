Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 947,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 381,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,583,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 318,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of CMP opened at $60.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.06 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

