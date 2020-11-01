Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NYSE:CDE opened at $7.07 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $422,044.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.