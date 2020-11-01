Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.48. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $111,722.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,044.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

