Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,445,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,707,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after buying an additional 191,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after buying an additional 392,332 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,159,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after buying an additional 349,846 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 172.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 719,830 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AHH opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $706.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. O’hara acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,865.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AHH shares. ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

