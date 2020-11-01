Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after buying an additional 149,473 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,753,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 74.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 92,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 39,342 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

Shares of GBT opened at $52.88 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $170,847.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $66,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

