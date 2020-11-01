Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,700 Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWB. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 821.1% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 444,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 395,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after buying an additional 209,886 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 25.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 159,646 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 104.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 302,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 154,497 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,361,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Charles Borrecco bought 2,700 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $34,911.00. Also, Director Frances Pallas Grieb bought 2,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,620 shares of company stock valued at $73,464 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $714.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 120.07%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

