Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,130 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $4,581,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $427,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CNX Resources by 20.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $786,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $9.70 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.55.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

