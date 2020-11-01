Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Nabors Industries worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 241.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,235,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 873,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 12.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,010,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 228,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 267.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 104,360 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 222.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 137,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NBR. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.96.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $167.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

