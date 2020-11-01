Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,476,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,491,000 after purchasing an additional 478,836 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 35.7% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,738,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,447,000 after purchasing an additional 721,084 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,351,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,639,000 after purchasing an additional 117,506 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 75.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 555,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 238,327 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $110.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.70. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $432,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,393.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $4,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,825,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,938 shares of company stock valued at $10,276,003. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

