Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $30,518.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,257.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 13,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $210,515.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,690. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

