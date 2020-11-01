Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Farmland Partners worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 29.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 98.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at $3,324,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 314.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Shares of FPI opened at $6.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.60 million, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 0.62. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 1.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,455,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,140,108.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $129,560. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 156,500 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.