Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,427 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,630,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,968,000 after buying an additional 1,037,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 314,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 28.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,793,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 399,982 shares in the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $2.70 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $489.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 97.93 and a quick ratio of 97.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.