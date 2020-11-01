Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $39,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 16.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 229.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 30.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

ALGT opened at $134.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.54. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.84.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $13,341,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,431,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,339,721.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.23.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

