Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 45,678.3% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,464,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,322 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 76.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,481,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,883,000 after acquiring an additional 643,333 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 100.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 890,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,420,000 after acquiring an additional 446,916 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,227,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 44.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 733,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after acquiring an additional 225,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $99.32 on Friday. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

