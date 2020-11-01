Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ManTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. State Street Corp raised its position in ManTech International by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,175,000 after acquiring an additional 61,857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ManTech International by 44.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ManTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. ManTech International’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.