Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 430,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 33,296 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

EFC stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 57.68 and a quick ratio of 57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. Ellington Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 43.08%. The business had revenue of $24.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. Research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.