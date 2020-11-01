Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 196.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 97,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,669,000 after acquiring an additional 83,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,692,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,520,908 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

Qualys stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.85. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $125.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.34.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

